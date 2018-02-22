February 22 2018
Adar, 7, 5778
Egypt sentences 21 to death for planning attacks

By REUTERS
February 22, 2018 15:29
CAIRO - An Egyptian court on Thursday sentenced 21 suspected extremists to death, including 16 in absentia, on charges of bomb making and planning attacks on public and private infrastructure, judicial sources said.

The charges also included having extremist Islamist views and forming an illegal group, the sources said.

Those sentenced had been arrested in 2015.

The Cairo criminal court sentenced four other people in the same case to life in prison and three others to 15 years.

Egypt's life sentence is 25 years.


