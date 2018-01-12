January 13 2018
Tevet, 26, 5778
Egypt to impose curfew on parts of North Sinai

By REUTERS
January 12, 2018 21:12




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - Egypt will impose a curfew on parts of the North Sinai region starting on Saturday after the country extended its state of emergency, the official gazette said.

The curfew includes areas at the border town of Rafah near Gaza from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and around the town of El-Arish from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., it said.

Egypt extended its state of emergency for three months last week to help tackle "the dangers and funding of terrorism."

Egypt's security forces have for years been battling an Islamic State insurgency in North Sinai that has killed hundreds of soldiers and police and has also included civilian targets.


