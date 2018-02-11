February 11 2018
|
Shevat, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Egyptian army says 16 militants killed in Sinai operation

By REUTERS
February 11, 2018 07:44




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Sixteen militants were killed and four others were arrested in a major crackdown launched by Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian army said in a statement carried by state TV early on Sunday.

Another 30 suspects were arrested, it said.

The Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Nov. 29 ordered the military to defeat militants in North Sinai within three months, after an attack on a mosque which killed more than 300 people, the deadliest such incident in the Arab world's most populous country.

A military spokesman said in an earlier statement that the operation would cover large parts of Sinai, but also parts of the Nile Delta and the Western Desert, where other militants have waged attacks, some believed to be staged out of neighboring Libya. re


Related Content

Breaking news
February 11, 2018
12 Palestinians arrested overnight by security forces

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 23
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 16 - 29
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut