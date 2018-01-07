January 08 2018
|
Tevet, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Egyptian ex-PM Ahmed Shafik says won't run for presidency

By REUTERS
January 7, 2018 17:02




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - Former Egyptian prime minister Ahmed Shafik is no longer considering running for president in this year's elections, he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Shafik, an ex-air force commander, was seen as the most serious potential challenger to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in an election due early in the year, though Sisi has yet to officially announce his candidacy.

"I saw that I will not be the ideal person to lead the state during the coming period. Thus I have decided not to run in the upcoming 2018 presidential elections," Shafik's statement said.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 8, 2018
Iranian oil tanker still ablaze after collision off China's coast

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 15
    Jerusalem
    8 - 18
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut