January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Egypt's President Sisi wins huge parliamentary support for a 2nd term

By REUTERS
January 9, 2018 20:22




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has won the backing of over three-quarters of parliamentarians for a second term as president, lawmakers said on Tuesday, a day after a timeline for the election was announced.

Sisi has yet to announce his candidacy for the ballot, scheduled for March 26-28. But he is widely expected to run and win the election.

The former general won a landslide victory in an election in 2014, one year after - as a military commander - he led the overthrow of elected president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The election will be Egypt's third since the 2011 uprising that ended strongman Hosni Mubarak's long rule.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 10, 2018
IDF troops search for culprits behind settler rabbi's death

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 20
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 15
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 24
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut