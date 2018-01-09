Egypt's President Sisi wins huge parliamentary support for a 2nd term

Breaking news.
CAIRO - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has won the backing of over three-quarters of parliamentarians for a second term as president, lawmakers said on Tuesday, a day after a timeline for the election was announced.
Sisi has yet to announce his candidacy for the ballot, scheduled for March 26-28. But he is widely expected to run and win the election.
The former general won a landslide victory in an election in 2014, one year after - as a military commander - he led the overthrow of elected president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.
The election will be Egypt's third since the 2011 uprising that ended strongman Hosni Mubarak's long rule.