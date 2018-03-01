March 02 2018
|
Adar, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Eight Turkish soldiers killed, 13 wounded in clashes in Syria's Afrin

By REUTERS
March 1, 2018 23:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



ANKARA - Eight Turkish soldiers were killed and another 13 were wounded in clashes in northwest Syria's Afrin region on Thursday, Turkey's armed forces said.



The military said the wounded soldiers had been "swiftly evacuated" to receive treatment. No further details were immediately available.



Turkey launched an offensive into Afrin in January against the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara regards as a terrorist group linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.

Since the start of the operation, Turkey has captured 115 "strategic points" and 87 villages, according to state media, pushing Kurdish fighters back from the area near the Turkish border to effectively create a "crescent" of control on Syria's side of the frontier.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 2, 2018
UNICEF says aid convoy for 180,000 Syrians could go on Sunday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 20
    Jerusalem
    13 - 22
    Haifa
  • 18 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut