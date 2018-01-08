January 08 2018
|
Tevet, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Eleven dead after gun battle erupts outside Mexican beach resort

By REUTERS
January 8, 2018 00:50

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MEXICO CITY - The aftermath of a gunfight on the outskirts of the Mexican seaside resort of Acapulco that pit residents of a small town against members of a local, self-appointed community police force has left 11 dead, state officials said on Sunday.

The exchange of gunfire took place in the farming community of La Concepcion, just south of Acapulco, after elements of the community police detailed a young man for disorderly conduct during town festivities early Sunday morning.

Eight local residents were killed in that exchange.

After Army soldiers and state police later moved into the town, three members of the community police were shot dead after resisting them, Roberto Alvarez, a state security official, told reporters.

Another 30 members of the local police, which had been authorized by state officials to operate in the small town, were arrested in the operation.

Acapulco is the biggest city in the southern state of Guerrero, one of Mexico's most lawless and a center of opium poppy production.

Violence in the state has also been fed by turf wars over the distribution of drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine.

The beach resort is one of Mexico's most famous and for decades served as a playground for Hollywood stars.

In recent years, however, Acapulco has been roiled by vicious gang warfare and is now ranked one of the most murderous cities in the world.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 8, 2018
Iranian oil tanker still ablaze after collision off China's coast

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 15
    Jerusalem
    8 - 18
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut