Ending 40-year ban, Saudi Arabia to launch first cinema at private VIP event

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia is launching its first commercial movie theater on Wednesday as it ends a nearly 40-year ban on cinemas under a push by the crown prince to open up the deeply conservative Muslim kingdom.



But ordinary Saudis must hold out a few more weeks before they can catch a film. Attendance to private screenings this month in Riyadh is by invitation only, with a public opening to follow in May, according to operator AMC Entertainment Holdings.



Senior government officials, foreign dignitaries and select industry figures are expected to watch Marvel's superhero movie "Black Panther" at the inaugural event.





