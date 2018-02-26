Erdan: Case 4000 judge, prosecutor should face criminal investigation

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan expressed satisfaction with the swift suspension of the judge and prosecutor in Case 4000 and stated that he hopes a criminal investigation will be considered after they were found to have exchanged text messages regarding a ruling in the case.

"I have no doubt they won't be able to sue anyone or judge anybody. Because this judge and this lawyer, who will believe them when suspects or detained people will face them now?" he said Monday.

Channel 10 reported Sunday that Judge Ronit Pozansky-Katz texted Israel Securities Authority attorney Eran Shaham-Shavit about detention proceedings.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut subsequently announced they would refer Pozansky-Katz, the pre-trial judge in what is known as Case 4000, for potential disciplinary action.