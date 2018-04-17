April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Erdogan: Constitutional change to be fully implemented with 2019 elections

By REUTERS
April 17, 2018 12:37
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Expected changes to the Turkish constitution will be fully implemented with the presidential elections scheduled for November 2019, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, in an apparent response to a suggestion for early polls.

Erdogan's comments came after the head of the nationalist MHP party suggested holding presidential elections in August this year.

Turks narrowly backed a constitutional change last year to change the constitution and grant Erdogan sweeping powers. The changes are due to become effective in the next elections.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 17, 2018
Syria blames Israel, U.S. of 'electronic attack' that set off air defenses

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 33
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 28
    Jerusalem
    16 - 27
    Haifa
  • 24 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut