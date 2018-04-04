Erdogan: Syria's territorial integrity depends on distance from terrorists

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Syria's territorial integrity depended on maintaining distance from all terrorist organizations, a reference to US support for a Syrian Kurdish militia Ankara considers an enemy.



Erodgan also said that hope for success in Syria was growing stronger. He made the comments at a joint news conference with Iran's Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin following a three-way summit in Ankara on Syria.



Share on facebook Share on twitter