April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Erdogan: Syria's territorial integrity depends on distance from terrorists

By REUTERS
April 4, 2018 15:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Syria's territorial integrity depended on maintaining distance from all terrorist organizations, a reference to US support for a Syrian Kurdish militia Ankara considers an enemy.

Erodgan also said that hope for success in Syria was growing stronger. He made the comments at a joint news conference with Iran's Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin following a three-way summit in Ankara on Syria.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 4, 2018
Turkey, Russia to set up hospital for Syrians fleeing eastern Ghout

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 26
    Jerusalem
    14 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 32
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut