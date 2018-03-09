March 09 2018
Erdogan: Turkish forces to sweep across northern Syria after Afrin, Manbij

By REUTERS
March 9, 2018 15:18
Turkey's armed forces will push on after operations in Syria's Afrin and Manbij to sweep Syrian Kurdish fighters from the length of Turkey' border with Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Turkey, launched an operation into Syria's northwest Afrin region in January and has threatened to push further east to Manbij, where Syrian Kurdish YPG troops are stationed, a move that could potentially put Turkish forces in confrontation with US troops deployed around the town.

On Thursday, Turkey's foreign minister said Turkish forces would complete the Afrin offensive by May and would carry out a joint offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq with Baghdad following Iraq parliamentary elections.


