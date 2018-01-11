January 12 2018
Tevet, 25, 5778
Erdogan calls on Putin to end northern Syria attacks by regime forces

By REUTERS
January 11, 2018 21:29




ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday he should stop Syrian attacks on its opposition in northern Syria if he wants peace negotiations to succeed, Turkish presidential sources said.

Erdogan spoke to Putin on the phone, they said.

Turkey has been fiercely opposed to Syrian President Bashar Assad during his country's six-year-old civil war but has recently been working with his allies Russia and Iran for a political resolution to the conflict.

The three countries had agreed last year to establish a "de-escalation zone" in the opposition-held Idlib province and surrounding region, which borders Turkey.

However, a government offensive helped by Iran-backed militia has gathered pace in Idlib in the last two weeks, according to rebels and a military media unit run by Lebanon's Hezbollah, which is fighting on the Syrian government side.


