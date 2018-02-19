Erdogan says Syrian gov. to face consequences if deal with YPG reached

ANKARA - Syria's government will face consequences if it reaches an agreement with the Kurdish YPG militia against Turkey's military operation, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as telling Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Monday.



Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said Erdogan told Putin that Turkey's offensive, dubbed Operation Olive Branch, would continue as planned.



A source in Erdogan's office had said the two leaders had held a phone call earlier on Monday, discussing recent developments in Syria's Idlib and Afrin.



