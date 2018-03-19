Erdogan says Turkey's operations in Syria to continue further east

ANKARA - Turkey's military operations in Syria will continue further east until several towns stretching hundreds of miles (km) towards the Iraqi border have been cleared of militants, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.



Speaking in Ankara a day after Turkish forces and their rebel allies stormed the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin, Erdogan said Turkey would also target regions around Manbij, Qamishli, Ayn al-Arab and Ras al-Ain.



Erdogan also said Turkey would carry out an offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq if Baghdad does not clear the region of them.



Share on facebook Share on twitter