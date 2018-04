ANKARA - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey's planned military operation against Kurdish militia forces in Syria's Afrin region will be supported by Syrian rebel fighters.



His comment to reporters in parliament was the latest in a series of warnings about an imminent operation targeting Afrin after the US-led coalition said it was working with Kurdish-led forces to set up a new 30,000-strong border force in Syria.



