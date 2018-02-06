February 06 2018
|
Shevat, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Erdogan says U.S. has 'calculations' against Turkey, Iran, Russia in Syria

By REUTERS
February 6, 2018 12:19




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - The United States is working against the interests of Turkey, Iran and maybe Russia in northern Syria, where it is sending in military supplies to an area controlled by Kurdish-dominated forces, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"If the United States says they are sending 5,000 trucks and 2,000 cargo planes of weapons for the fight against the Islamic State, we don't believe this," Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party in parliament.

"It means you have calculations against Turkey and Iran, and maybe Russia," he said, repeating a call for U.S. troops to withdraw from the Syrian town of Manbij.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 6, 2018
PA Health Ministry says one killed in clashes with IDF

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 22
    Jerusalem
    12 - 20
    Haifa
  • 15 - 30
    Elat
    10 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut