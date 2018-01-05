January 06 2018
|
Tevet, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Erdogan says journalists 'nurture terrorism'

By REUTERS
January 5, 2018 18:30




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday some journalists helped nurture terrorists through their writing, after his French counterpart told a joint news conference that countries must respect the law in their fight against terrorism.

"Terror doesn’t form by itself. Terror and terrorists have gardeners," Erdogan said, standing next to French President Emmanuel Macron who had voiced concern about the fate of students, teachers and journalists in Turkey's crackdown.

"These gardeners are those people viewed as thinkers. They water ... from their columns on newspapers," Erdogan said. "And one day, you find, these people show up as a terrorist in front of you."


Related Content

Breaking news
January 6, 2018
Airliners collide at Toronto's Pearson Airport, passengers safe

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 10
    Jerusalem
    11 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    11 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut