February 20 2018
|
Adar, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Erdogan says pro-Damascus, Shi'ite forces repelled by Turkish artillery

By REUTERS
February 20, 2018 19:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



ANKARA - A convoy of Pro-Syrian government forces entering Syria's northwestern Afrin region turned back after Turkish artillery fire, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding the convoy was made up of "terrorists" acting independently.



Erdogan said he had previously reached an agreement on the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and warned that the group, which he said were Shi'ite militias, would pay a heavy price.

"Unfortunately, these kind of terror organizations take wrong steps with the decisions they take. It is not possible for us to allow this. They will pay a heavy price," Erdogan told a news conference.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 20, 2018
Netanyahu slams corruption investigations as 'madness'

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 12 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut