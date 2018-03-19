March 19 2018
|
Nisan, 3, 5778
|
Erdogan says will ask EU for rest of 3 bln euro aid for Syrian refugees

By REUTERS
March 19, 2018 16:14
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkey will ask the European Union about the remainder of 3 billion euro ($3.69 billion) funding granted for Syrian refugees living in Turkey during the meeting in the Bulgarian city of Varna next week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey has only received 850 million euros of the agreed first tranche of funding promised by the EU to help hosting around 3.5 million refugees. Another 3 billion euros is due to be approved this month.


