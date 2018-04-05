April 05 2018
Erdogan spokesman: Turkey condemns U.S. sentence sought for banker

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 5, 2018 13:14
ANKARA - President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Thursday Turkey strongly condemned a demand from US prosecutors to sentence Turkish banker Hakan Atilla, convicted of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, to about 20 years in prison.

"The Hakan Atilla case is a legal scandal. We strongly condemn and reject this decision, it is a grave injustice," spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference when asked about the Halkbank executive who was found guilty by a US jury in January.


