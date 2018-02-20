February 20 2018
Erdogan suggests Turkey criminalize adultery

By REUTERS
February 20, 2018 18:36
ANKARA - Turkey should again consider criminalizing adultery, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, revisiting an issue that caused outrage among secular Turks and warnings from the European Union when his party raised it more than a decade ago.

The Islamist-rooted AK Party floated the idea in 2004, two years after it first came to power, as part of a broad overhaul of the Turkish penal code. But the proposal caused a backlash from the secular opposition and EU officials said it could jeopardize Turkey's efforts to join the union.

While Turkey is still technically a candidate to join the union, its accession talks were frozen in the wake of a widespread crackdown that followed a failed coup in 2016. In return, Erdogan has been angered by what he sees as EU stalling of the bid and has threatened to walk away from the talks.

"I think it would be very, very well-timed to again discuss the adultery issue, as our society is in a different position with regards to moral values," Erdogan told reporters following a speech in parliament.


