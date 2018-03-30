Erekat: Palestinians have right to demonstrate against the "occupation"

Dr. Saeb Erekat released a statement criticizing Israel's response to Palestinian "Land Day" protesters on Friday and emphasizing the Palestinian right to protest against the "Israeli occupation."



Erekat, a prominent Palestinian diplomat, member of the PLO and chief negotiator for the Palestinian Authority, claimed in his press release that "The Israeli government has been preparing the ground for attacks against disarmed Palestinian civilians protesting during Palestine Land Day."



This is an annual protest by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank claiming their right to the land of Israel.



Erekat said "Israel’s official incitement against the rights and lives of the Palestinian people has little to do with Israel’s security and a lot to do with perpetuating control over our lives by attacking every non-violent action against Israel's systematic denial of our inalienable rights."



He then called for the international community to "fulfill its responsibilities and to hold Israel accountable for violating Palestinian human rights."

Jpost's featured videos

Israel Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and the IDF spokesperson warned Gazans in the run-up to Friday's protests that attempts to interfere with or cross the security fence would be met with live fire.Three Palestinian protestors have been killed and over 50 wounded over the course of the day's events.