Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse

LANSING - The disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced on Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony in a Michigan courtroom from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic gold medalists.



"I just signed your death warrant," Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar in imposing the penalty, after delivering a searing rebuke of his years of abuse.



"It is my honor and privilege to sentence you because you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again."



Some victims dabbed their eyes after Aquilina spoke, though the audience obeyed the judge's instruction to remain quiet following her pronouncement.



