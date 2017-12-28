December 28 2017
|
Tevet, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Ex-lawyer for pharma exec Shkreli convicted of aiding fraud scheme

By REUTERS
December 28, 2017 01:07




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

December 27 - A New York lawyer who once advised Martin Shkreli was convicted on Wednesday of helping him defraud a pharmaceutical company, a charge a different jury cleared the drug executive of when it found him guilty of securities fraud earlier this year.

Evan Greebel, who was outside counsel to Shkreli's former company Retrophin Inc, was found guilty by a federal jury in Brooklyn of charges he conspired to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, prosecutors said.

"We are shocked by the verdict," said Reed Brodsky, a lawyer for Greebel. "We will continue to fight for justice for Evan Greebel and his family." Acting US Attorney Bridget Rohde in Brooklyn said the verdict sent a message to lawyers that they will be held accountable when they "use their legal expertise to facilitate the commission of crime."


Related Content

Breaking news
December 27, 2017
One dead after 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Tehran

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    14 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut