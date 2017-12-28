Ex-lawyer for pharma exec Shkreli convicted of aiding fraud scheme

December 27 - A New York lawyer who once advised Martin Shkreli was convicted on Wednesday of helping him defraud a pharmaceutical company, a charge a different jury cleared the drug executive of when it found him guilty of securities fraud earlier this year.



Evan Greebel, who was outside counsel to Shkreli's former company Retrophin Inc, was found guilty by a federal jury in Brooklyn of charges he conspired to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, prosecutors said.



"We are shocked by the verdict," said Reed Brodsky, a lawyer for Greebel. "We will continue to fight for justice for Evan Greebel and his family." Acting US Attorney Bridget Rohde in Brooklyn said the verdict sent a message to lawyers that they will be held accountable when they "use their legal expertise to facilitate the commission of crime."

