Ex-military chief of staff to run in Egyptian presidential election

By REUTERS
January 11, 2018 23:34




CAIRO - Former armed forces chief of staff General Sami Anan is to run in Egypt's presidential election in March, his party said on Thursday.

"The party leaders took a decision for General Sami Anan’s candidacy and informed him of the decision and there was no problem at all and no objection," from him, said Sami Balah, the secretary general of the Arabism Egypt Party.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to seek a second term, but has yet to announce his candidacy.


