January 20 2018
|
Shevat, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Ex-military chief of staff to run in Egyptian presidential election

By REUTERS
January 20, 2018 01:51




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



CAIRO - Former armed forces chief of staff General Sami Anan said on Saturday he intended to run in the presidential election in March.



In a video declaration posted on Anan's official Facebook page, he said he will run for president to save Egypt from incorrect policies and called on state institutions to maintain neutrality toward all candidates and not take sides.



General-turned-President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced late on Friday he would run for a second term. The election is Egypt's third since the 2011 uprising that deposed President Hosni Mubarak.



"I call on civilian and military institutions to maintain neutrality towards everyone who had announced their intention to run and not take unconstitutional sides of a president who will leave his post in a few months," Anan said.

The vote will be held on March 26-28, with a run-off vote on April 24-26 if no candidate wins more than 50 percent in the first round. Candidates will register from Jan. 20 to 29


Related Content

Breaking news
January 19, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court to decide legality of Trump travel ban

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    8 - 16
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut