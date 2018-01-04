January 04 2018
|
Tevet, 17, 5778
|
FBI chief, Deputy US AG meet House Speaker on Trump-Russia probe

By REUTERS
January 4, 2018 07:12




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON, Jan 3  - Two top law enforcement officials met US House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday to discuss demands by congressional supporters of President Donald Trump that the Justice Department hand over files relevant to investigations of possible Trump 2016 campaign ties to Russia, a source familiar with the meeting said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein met Ryan, said AshLee Strong, a Ryan spokeswoman who declined to comment on the subject of the meeting.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.


