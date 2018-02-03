FBI chief Wray tells staff he stands with them after memo made public

WASHINGTON - FBI Director Christopher Wray sent a statement to the agency's employees on Friday saying he stands with them after a document written by congressional Republicans alleging bias against President Donald Trump at the FBI and the Justice Department in the Russia investigation was made public.



"I stand by our shared determination to do our work independently and by the book," Wray said in a statement to FBI staff, excerpts of which were seen by Reuters.



"Talk is cheap. The work you do is what will endure," he added.



