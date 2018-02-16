February 16 2018
|
Adar, 1, 5778
|
FBI says it did not properly follow-up tip on accused Florida shooter

By REUTERS
February 16, 2018 19:51




WASHINGTON - The FBI said on Friday that a tip it received about accused Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz should have caused him to be assessed as a threat, but proper protocols were not followed and the information was not sent to its Miami office for follow-up.

"Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life. The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami field office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken," the FBI said in a statement. "We have determined that these protocols were not followed."


