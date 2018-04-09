April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 18:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told Congress in written testimony released on Monday that the social media network did not do enough to prevent misuse and apologized.

"It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm," he said in written testimony released by the US House Energy and Commerce Committee.

"We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake," his testimony continued. "It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here."

He also said that Facebook's major investments in security "will significantly impact our profitability going forward." Zuckerberg is meeting with US lawmakers Monday ahead of two days of congressional testimony starting on Tuesday.

Facebook shares were up 1.7 percent in midday trading.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 9, 2018
UK and U.S. say suspected Syria gas attack bears hallmarks of Assad gov't

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 19
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 17 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut