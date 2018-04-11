April 11 2018
Nisan, 26, 5778
Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica

By REUTERS
April 11, 2018 18:18
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday told lawmakers that his own personal data was included in that of 87 million or so Facebook users that was improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

But he pushed back on congress members' suggestions that users do not have enough control of their data on Facebook in the wake of the privacy scandal at the world's largest social media network.

"Every time that someone chooses to share something on Facebook ... there is a control. Right there. Not buried in the settings somewhere but right there," the 33-year-old internet magnate told the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.


