February 06 2018
|
Shevat, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

False tsunami alerts spook Americans, prompting official probe

By REUTERS
February 6, 2018 17:35

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

NEW YORK - The US National Weather Service said on Tuesday it was investigating how incorrect alerts were broadcast to cellphones warning residents of coastal cities from at least New York to New Orleans of possible tsunami waves.

The false alerts, intended to be a test message, appeared to have been sent by the private forecasting company AccuWeather, according to images of the alerts posted on social media by people who said they had received them.

"If you received a tsunami warning from a 3rd party app this morning, it was in error," the National Weather Service's New Orleans office said on its Twitter account. It said the messages appeared to have stemmed from a monthly test of its alert systems.

"The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST," AccuWeather wrote on its Twitter account. Officials with the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The alerts came the month after the state of Hawaii mistakenly warned residents of the islands of an inbound missile, sparking panic. The message was later blamed on an employee's error.

Earlier this month, residents of the West Coast were warned to brace for possible tsunami after an earthquake off the coast of Alaska. The warnings were later lifted and no significant damage was reported.

The National Weather Service said it was investigating the confusion.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 6, 2018
Russian trade mission building in Syria bombed

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 22
    Jerusalem
    12 - 20
    Haifa
  • 15 - 30
    Elat
    10 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut