December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Federal judge partially blocks Trump's latest refugee restrictions

By REUTERS
December 24, 2017 04:13




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US District Judge James Robart, a federal judge in Seattle, partially blocked US President Donald Trump's latest restrictions on refugee admissions on Saturday.

Robart said the refugee restrictions could not apply to refugees with "bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."

In late October, the Trump administration effectively paused refugee admissions from 11 countries mostly in the Middle East and Africa, pending a 90-day security review.


Related Content
Breaking news
December 24, 2017
Shin Bet: 400 attacks were thwarted this year

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 15
    Jerusalem
    15 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 23
    Elat
    16 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut