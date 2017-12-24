Federal judge partially blocks Trump's latest refugee restrictions

WASHINGTON - US District Judge James Robart, a federal judge in Seattle, partially blocked US President Donald Trump's latest restrictions on refugee admissions on Saturday.



Robart said the refugee restrictions could not apply to refugees with "bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."



In late October, the Trump administration effectively paused refugee admissions from 11 countries mostly in the Middle East and Africa, pending a 90-day security review.



