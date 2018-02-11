February 11 2018
|
Shevat, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Five killed, including gunman, in shooting spree in Kentucky

By REUTERS
February 11, 2018 09:33

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Five people, including a suspected gunman who apparently took his own life, were killed in a shooting spree at two locations in northeast Kentucky on Saturday, officials said.

Police received a 911 call about 4 p.m. about a shooting at a rural home near Paintsville, about 160 miles (260 km) southeast of Louisville, Ky., Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price said in a statement on Facebook.

Officers found two people dead there and began to search the area for the shooter, Price said in the statement. A second 911 call led deputies and police to an apartment in Paintsville, where three people were found fatally shot, including the gunman, the statement said.

"This has been a horrific murder spree," Price said. "There are no words to describe the heartbreak in seeing four lives taken due to the actions of one man. I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years. This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have ever seen."

Officials identified the gunman as Joseph Nickell, but no other information about him was made available.

The identities of the victims were not released pending notification of their relatives, officials said.

The Johnson County Sheriff's office and Paintsville police referred all questions to the Kentucky State Police, who were not immediately available for comment.

The shooting came about three weeks after the state was rocked by a high school shooting in Benton, Ky., where two students were killed and 18 students wounded by a fellow student, who remains in custody.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 11, 2018
Kremlin says King of Jordan to visit Russia

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 23
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 16 - 29
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut