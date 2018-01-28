January 28 2018
|
Shevat, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Five shot dead, one wounded at western Pennsylvania car wash

By REUTERS
January 28, 2018 18:50




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Five people were killed and one was wounded after a gunman opened fire at a western Pennsylvania car wash early on Sunday, state police said. The attacker was believed to be among the dead.

Shots rang out about 2:40 a.m. at Ed's Car Wash in Melcroft, about 53 miles (85 km) southeast of Pittsburgh, police said.

The shooting at the coin-operated facility was still under investigation, and the motive was unknown, police said.

Pittsburgh television station WPXI reported the dead as three men and two women, but state police declined to confirm that information.

Five people were killed, including a man believed to be the shooter, and one was wounded, police said.

"There is no continued threat to the community," a police spokesman said.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 28, 2018
Two Palestinians suspected of entering settlement in IDF uniforms

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 15
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 5 - 11
    Jerusalem
    8 - 14
    Haifa
  • 10 - 19
    Elat
    9 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut