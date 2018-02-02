February 02 2018
|
Shevat, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Floodwaters released by Chinese dam in Cambodia forces thousands to flee

By REUTERS
February 2, 2018 11:02




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



PHNOM PENH - Floodwater released by a recently opened Chinese hydroelectric dam in Cambodia has forced hundreds of families from five villages to abandon their homes in recent weeks, the campaign group International Rivers said on Friday.



The villagers in the northern province of Stung Treng have moved to designated project resettlement sites, the group said in a statement that estimated at least 5,000 people would be displaced.



In Srekor village only 10 families relocated to a resettlement villages, while 63 families stayed behind, moving to forested higher ground from where they have witnessed the floodwaters steadily rise since December to reach the roofs of their homes.



"The thriving community of Srekor has become a silent waterworld," International Rivers said, noting that the village's farms, temple, ancestral graves and fishing grounds had been destroyed.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 2, 2018
Riot breaks out after Israeli civilian enters Abu Dis

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    8 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 18
    Jerusalem
    10 - 19
    Haifa
  • 13 - 23
    Elat
    10 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut