February 24 2018
|
Adar, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Florida governor proposes tighter gun restrictions after school shooting

By REUTERS
February 24, 2018 02:44
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Florida Governor Rick Scott announced a proposal on Friday (February 23) to increase restrictions on buying guns and to strengthen school safety measures after a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in the state last week.

Scott said he would work with state lawmakers during the next two weeks to raise the minimum age for buying any kind of gun in Florida to 21 years old, with some exceptions for younger military members and law enforcement officers. Long guns, including the assault rifle used in the Feb. 14 attack, can currently be bought by people as young as 18.

The Republican governor also said he would change laws to make it "virtually impossible for anyone who has mental issues to use a gun." He wants to ban the sale of bump stocks, an accessory that transforms a semiautomatic rifle into a weapon able to fire hundreds of rounds a minute.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 24, 2018
Militants attack Afghan army post killing 18 soldiers

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 14 - 26
    Elat
    11 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut