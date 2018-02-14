Florida school shooter in custody, U.S. Senator says multiple dead

PARKLAND, Fla. - A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school on Wednesday, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement, authorities said.



Shortly before students were to be dismissed for the day, the sound of gunfire ripped through the air, Broward County school officials said on Twitter, adding that multiple people had been injured in the incident.



The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon, a sheriff's spokesman said.



Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Miami, had been placed on a "code red" lockdown but had no information on how many people had been injured, a spokeswoman for the county sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said on Twitter that the shooter was still at large.



Multiple people died, US Senator Bill Nelson of Florida told MSNBC.



"There are a number of fatalities," Nelson said, citing a conversation with the superintendent of schools.



