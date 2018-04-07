Palestinian death toll rises to 10 after Gaza-Israel border clashes

The death toll from Friday's round of clashes between Palestinians and IDF forces on the Gaza-Israel border has risen to ten overnight, said Gaza medical officials Saturday morning.



According to officials, one of the casualties killed by IDF fire was Palestinian video journalist Yasser Mortaga.



The day of violence, which saw bigger Palestinian crowds than in recent days but not as large as when the demonstration began last Friday, calmed down as night descended.



