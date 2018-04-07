April 07 2018
|
Nisan, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Palestinian death toll rises to 10 after Gaza-Israel border clashes

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 7, 2018 09:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The death toll from Friday's round of clashes between Palestinians and IDF forces on the Gaza-Israel border has risen to ten overnight, said Gaza medical officials Saturday morning.

According to officials, one of the casualties killed by IDF fire was Palestinian video journalist Yasser Mortaga.

The day of violence, which saw bigger Palestinian crowds than in recent days but not as large as when the demonstration began last Friday, calmed down as night descended.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 7, 2018
China's state media says U.S. tariff action will be defeated

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 20 - 35
    Elat
    15 - 34
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut