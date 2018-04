30 wounded Palestinian protesters have been treated in the Gaza Strip over the last two days, Doctors Without Borders reported on Friday.



"Over the past two days, the delegation examined 350 patients and treated 30 wounded protesters. In addition, the doctors performed 10 surgeries (3 orthopedics and 7 vascular surgery) at Shifa Hospital in Gaza and at the European Hospital in Khan Yunis," the organization said.



