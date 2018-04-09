Foreign Ministry: Honduras president not arriving for Independence Day

Honduras's President Juan Orlando Hernandez will not be attending Israel's 70th Independence Day ceremony, the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Monday.



The statement said that the "Foreign Ministry regrets his absence and praise the friendly relations between the two states.



Hernandez was supposed to attend the official Independence Day ceremony and even light a torch as a graduate of the Mashav program, run by the Foreign Ministry’s Agency for International Development Cooperation.



His participation was criticized by left wing politicians and human rights groups, due to his government's poor human rights record.





