April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Foreign Ministry: Honduras president not arriving for Independence Day

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 9, 2018 18:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Honduras's President Juan Orlando Hernandez will not be attending Israel's 70th Independence Day ceremony, the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Monday. 

The statement said that the "Foreign Ministry regrets his absence and praise the friendly relations between the two states.

Hernandez was supposed to attend the official Independence Day ceremony and even light a torch as a graduate of the Mashav program, run by the Foreign Ministry’s Agency for International Development Cooperation.

His participation was criticized by left wing politicians and human rights groups, due to his government's poor human rights record.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 9, 2018
UK and U.S. say suspected Syria gas attack bears hallmarks of Assad gov't

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 19
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 17 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut