January 29 2018
Shevat, 13, 5778
Foreign ministry spokesman to Polish followers: Issue is NOT death camps

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 29, 2018 16:47




Israel foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon took to Twitter to speak out about the proposed bill to criminalize suggesting Poland is responsible for crimes committed by the Nazis during World War II.

"Dear Polish followers," tweeted Nahshon. " the issue is NOT the death camps . Of course they were not Polish. Those were German death camps . The issue is the legitimate and essential freedom to talk about the involvement of Poles in the murder of Jews without fear or threat of penalisation.Simple."



The bill has received much criticism from the Israeli government, including from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who said that
Israel has zero tolerance for “distorting the truth, rewriting history or denying the Holocaust.”


