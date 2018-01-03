January 04 2018
Former Trump campaign manager Manafort sues Justice Department

By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
January 3, 2018 22:10




Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for US President Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the United States Department of Justice, alleging that the criminal case against him goes beyond special investigator Robert Mueller's legal authority.

Manafort, who was indicted on charges of money laundering, asked that Mueller's power - which he claims was made limitless by Attorney General Rob Rosenstein - be scaled back. Manafort named both Mueller and Rosenstein in his civil suit.



