Former Trump campaign manager Manafort sues Justice Department

Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for US President Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the United States Department of Justice, alleging that the criminal case against him goes beyond special investigator Robert Mueller's legal authority.



Manafort, who was indicted on charges of money laundering, asked that Mueller's power - which he claims was made limitless by Attorney General Rob Rosenstein - be scaled back. Manafort named both Mueller and Rosenstein in his civil suit.







