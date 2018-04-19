April 20 2018
Four Saudi security forces killed by gunmen in southern province

By REUTERS
April 19, 2018 23:31
RIYADH - Four members of Saudi Arabia's security forces were killed and four others wounded in clashes with gunmen on Thursday at a checkpoint in the southwestern Asir province, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said.

One gunman was killed and two detained, the broadcaster said on Twitter, citing the Saudi interior ministry, without providing more details.

Asir province borders Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling the armed Houthi group, but it was not immediately clear if the incident was related to that three-year-old war.


