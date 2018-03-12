Four arrested in Jerusalem corruption probe

A senior official and candidate for a top job in Jerusalem's municipality was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of involvement in a bribery case. A well known local contractor and his son, as well as the owner of a local event hall, were also arrested as part of the same police investigation.



The official allegedly received benefits in exchange for promoting the business interests of the businessmen.



The suspects' homes and offices were searched as part of the police probe.







Share on facebook Share on twitter