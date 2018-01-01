January 01 2018
|
Tevet, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Four shot dead in New Jersey home; 16-year-old arrested

By REUTERS
January 1, 2018 15:47




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of killing four people including his parents and sister with an assault rifle at their New Jersey home on New Year's Eve, prosecutors said on Monday.

Officers from Long Branch police and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office responded to a call shortly before midnight and discovered the victims, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested at the home without incident, the statement said.

"Thankfully it was uneventful. It didn't require any force," Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni told reporters on Monday morning, the New York Daily News reported.

The victims were identified as the suspect's father, Steven Kologi, 44; mother Linda Kologi, 42; sister Brittany Kologi, 18; and family friend Mary Schultz, 70.

The shooter apparently used a Century Arms semi-automatic rifle, the statement said.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 1, 2018
Iraq's exports from southern oilfields hit record 3.535 mln bpd in Dec

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 10
    Jerusalem
    12 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 19
    Elat
    11 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut