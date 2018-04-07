April 07 2018
|
Nisan, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Four-year-old forgotten in parked car dies

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 7, 2018 19:26
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Muhammad Shu'ale, four, from the town of Arara in northern Israel, was discovered dead after having been forgotten in his father's car on Saturday.

The child was first reported missing Saturday morning, Israeli Police reported, and a search was begun near the family home. The police contacted the father at his office in the nearby city of Umm el-Fahm. Upon opening the father's car door, the child was found. He was declared dead at the Umm el-Fahm medical center soon after.

This is the second incident of a child dying after being forgotten in a parked vehicle in 2018. According to the Beterem - Safe Kids Israel organization, over the past ten years there have been 648 similar cases of children left in cars; 29 resulted in the death of the child.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 7, 2018
Liberman: The Israeli people owe great thanks to IDF, Shin Bet after Gaza protests

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 20 - 35
    Elat
    15 - 34
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut