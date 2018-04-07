Four-year-old forgotten in parked car dies

Muhammad Shu'ale, four, from the town of Arara in northern Israel, was discovered dead after having been forgotten in his father's car on Saturday.



The child was first reported missing Saturday morning, Israeli Police reported, and a search was begun near the family home. The police contacted the father at his office in the nearby city of Umm el-Fahm. Upon opening the father's car door, the child was found. He was declared dead at the Umm el-Fahm medical center soon after.



This is the second incident of a child dying after being forgotten in a parked vehicle in 2018. According to the Beterem - Safe Kids Israel organization, over the past ten years there have been 648 similar cases of children left in cars; 29 resulted in the death of the child.





