France: Proof likely disappearing from Douma, inspectors need full access

PARIS - France's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it was very likely that proof has disappeared from the site of a suspected poison gas attack in Syria, adding it was essential that international inspectors be given full access to the site.



Inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) traveled to Syria last week to inspect the site, but have yet to gain access to Douma, which is now under government control after the rebels withdrew.



"As of today, Russia and Syria still refuse to give inspectors access to the site of the attack," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



"It is very likely that proof and essential elements are disappearing from this site," it said.



