France U.N. envoy says Syria has reached 'point of no return'

UNITED NATIONS - French UN Ambassador Francois Delattre said on Friday that the Syrian government’s decision to again use chemical weapons meant they had “reached a point of no return” and the world must provide a “robust, united and steadfast response.”



“In deciding to once again use chemical weapons … The regime has reached a point of no return. France will shoulder its responsibility to end an intolerable threat to our collective security,” Delattre told the Security Council.



