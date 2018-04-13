April 13 2018
|
Nisan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

France U.N. envoy says Syria has reached 'point of no return'

By REUTERS
April 13, 2018 18:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

UNITED NATIONS - French UN Ambassador Francois Delattre said on Friday that the Syrian government’s decision to again use chemical weapons meant they had “reached a point of no return” and the world must provide a “robust, united and steadfast response.”

“In deciding to once again use chemical weapons … The regime has reached a point of no return. France will shoulder its responsibility to end an intolerable threat to our collective security,” Delattre told the Security Council.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 13, 2018
Russia's military: UK involved in Syrian gas attack "provocation"

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 24
    Jerusalem
    13 - 24
    Haifa
  • 21 - 32
    Elat
    17 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut